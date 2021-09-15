The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,882 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.43% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $45,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 564,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

