The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

UBER opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

