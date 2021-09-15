The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Neutral

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $210,725,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 577.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

