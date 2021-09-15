The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $122,625,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

