The Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $225.79

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.79 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 211.36 ($2.76). The Boeing shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 9,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.98.

The Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

