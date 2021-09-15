The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

