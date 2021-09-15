Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ontrak stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTRK. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

