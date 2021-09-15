Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees Acquires 1,500 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDY opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

