Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees Acquires 1,500 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TDY opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.35.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
