Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

