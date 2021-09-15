Tekla World Healthcare Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of THW opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

