Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

