TD Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP traded down C$1.64 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.26. 33,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.88. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$38.50.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.