TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$62.22 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,169 shares valued at $694,256.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.