Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Down 0%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.63 ($1.30). Approximately 408,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 135,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.67 ($1.30).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.56.

In other Taylor Maritime Investments news, insider Edward Buttery purchased 40,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,938 ($65,244.32).

