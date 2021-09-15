Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TAK opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

