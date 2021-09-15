Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

