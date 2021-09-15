Swiss National Bank Sells 5,600 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

