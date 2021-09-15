Swiss National Bank Sells 5,200 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Ingevity worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

