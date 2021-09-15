Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

