Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

