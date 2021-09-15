Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

