Swiss National Bank Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,836,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.