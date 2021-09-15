Swiss National Bank Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of WD-40 worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.04. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

