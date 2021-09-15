Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of KB Home worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

