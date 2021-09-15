Swiss National Bank Buys 5,600 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudera by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 4.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

