Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 374.4% in August

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 374.4% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

