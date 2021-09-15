SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SVB Leerink reiterated their sell rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $427.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.96. Moderna has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

