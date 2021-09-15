Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,805. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $903.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

