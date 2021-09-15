Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 93,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 354,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.51. The stock has a market cap of £145.01 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.