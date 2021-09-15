Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.53.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $75,975,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

