Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

