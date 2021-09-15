Strong Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $515.67 or 0.01085482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $71.30 million and $12.83 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00180704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.33 or 0.99698766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.66 or 0.07179375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00860812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

