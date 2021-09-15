Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CALA stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

