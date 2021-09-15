Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,100 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

