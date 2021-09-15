Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,460 CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CPLG opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $875.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.