StormX (STMX) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $340.30 million and $20.45 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00149413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00813745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.