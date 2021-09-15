STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

