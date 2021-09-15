Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,278. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

