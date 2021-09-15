Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,278. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.