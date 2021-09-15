Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.