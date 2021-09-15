Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,285% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

NSSC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.98 million, a P/E ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

