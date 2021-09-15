STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €46.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €46.50 ($54.71) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

STM stock opened at €39.50 ($46.47) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.08 and its 200 day moving average is €32.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

