Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 107,485.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.