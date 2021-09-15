Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $564.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $612.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

