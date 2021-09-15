State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,397 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.