State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $369.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

