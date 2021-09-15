State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.72 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,639 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $36,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

LUV stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

