State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.