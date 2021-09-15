Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

