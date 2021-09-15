Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4056 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.52.
About Standard Bank Group
