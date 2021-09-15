Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4056 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

