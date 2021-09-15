Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Stagecoach Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGKF shares. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

